Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Steve Cooper and Thomas Frank both unhappy with VAR decisions

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at the City Ground

Last updated on .

Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhate gets sent off
Moussa Niakhate was sent off for Nottingham Forest in the 56th minute against Brentford

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and Brentford boss Thomas Frank were left frustrated with refereeing decisions on another controversial day of Premier League football.

Cooper was unhappy with Moussa Niakhate's red card, while Frank felt Brentford should have had a penalty.

The game at the City Ground ended 1-1, with both bosses left frustrated.

Cooper said: "We all want referees to be in a good place. But they have just raised more questions than answers."

On Saturday, the referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal in nine-man Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur was "a significant human error".

At 0-0 and with the Reds a man down, Diaz's goal was ruled out following an unusually quick Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check by Darren England, in which the customary offside line graphic was not shown.

England had been due to be the fourth official at the City Ground, but was stood down following that error and replaced by Craig Pawson.

Niakhate was sent off early in the second half for two bookable offences, the second of which saw the defender catch the heel of Yoane Wissa, with the decision being given after a VAR check.

"Honestly, if he doesn't give him a second yellow, nobody mentions it," added Cooper. "All of your colleagues on TV and radio have said the same.

"With it being the only Premier League game of the day, the PGMOL needed a real clean day and unfortunately they have got the opposite.

"I'm annoyed with the first yellow, he shouldn't have lunged in. The second yellow, of course it was accidental. You need football understanding to see that. It's a contact game.

"We all want referees to be at the right level and help them but they have to help themselves. The last thing they needed was talking points about refereeing decisions.

"This league is amazing, but every part of it needs to be at the top level."

Brentford scored immediately after the red card through Christian Norgaard's header, only for Nicolas Dominguez to equalise for Forest seven minutes later.

'I'm tired of talking about VAR'

However, Frank, whose side have now not won in five successive league matches, was unhappy about the refusal to give his team a spot-kick.

Frank thought Wissa was fouled early in the second half by Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, who caught the Brentford man in his follow-through.

The Bees also had two other penalty appeals turned down,.

"I'm tired talking about VAR," said Frank. "I just want to talk about good performances.

"The two handballs, some managers would claim them as penalties, I won't, but I would really hate it if they were given against me.

"The Wissa one is a clear penalty though. You can't go through the man, so unfortunately that's a mistake from VAR.

"Unfortunately our players are too honest. Maybe they need to be nasty, but I would never say that to the players - I like honest players.

"I know it's the talk of the town, VAR. I'm just so tired of talking about it, I'd much rather talk about football.

"I also feel the pain and frustration when it doesn't go your way. I need to focus on what I can affect."

Asked about the potential penalties, Cooper added: "I honestly don't know what is handball and what isn't. Last Monday it needed someone to say this is what it is. I don't think anyone knows."

'Trust a big thing going forward'

Speaking after Saturday's game at Spurs, manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances" with "crazy decisions".

The Reds also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off - both decisions that Klopp disagreed with - and lost to a stoppage-time Joel Matip own goal after resolutely keeping Spurs out.

Klopp added: "If you want to change, you have to do without our voice. If we say something we get fined. They didn't do it on purpose but if we want to talk about it, do it properly."

Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk admitted he was losing faith in VAR after Saturday's costly officiating blunder,

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who also agreed Jones' red card was harsh, described VAR's error as "incomprehensible" on Saturday's BBC Match of the Day.

He said: "A horrendous day for the officials and VAR. We have seen some howlers but that is the biggest. Trust is going to be a big thing going forward."

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:24

    Nothing wrong with either of the Liverpool players' dismissals. Jones was hopelessly over stretching and had time to pull out. Jota was just plain silly and deserved his two yellows. How on God's green Earth they managed to rule that Liverpool goal out is beyond me. I say yet again that until there is no connection whatsoever between VAR officials, and on field officials, it won't improve.

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 19:23

    When are FA going so act on the inept refereeing we are seeing week in week out. At Chelsea they flagged for offside when the player was in his own half in mid week then a catalogue of errors over the weekend. Ship them out to Saudi and ban VAR.

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:22

    VAR hasn’t changed much, managers and fans moaning about decisions they are convinced they could clearly see where wrong. The decision not to review the Liverpool goal is baffling but no more baffling than many ref decisions prior to VAR.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:22

    As the referees are all shi'ite they should be sent to Saudi and we can start again with ptoper referees.

  • Comment posted by Jase, today at 19:20

    The only just outcome is that the FA declare the LFC v Tottenham game a draw and award both teams a point. Other sports do this after the fact , eg F1

    • Reply posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 19:24

      Beloved light panacea for twisted dark replied:
      🤣
      Both teams knew it was 0-0 from that point around 20 mins, Liverpool didn't have to lose the rest of the match and concede twice.
      A marginal offside call happens most matches so change all the results 🤣🤡

  • Comment posted by GRD, today at 19:16

    I reckon there should be an award of one point everytime the PGMOL has to apologise to a team for their mistake

    • Reply posted by fair reason, today at 19:20

      fair reason replied:
      So what do you do when your manager gets caught lying?

  • Comment posted by burning blue soul, today at 19:15

    The two reds were reds. Jones with his leg straight going in at the opponents leg, and Jota knew he was on a yellow, as harsh as the 1st one was, he made the decision to risk a 2nd.
    The offside... jeez, where do you start? A shocker.
    Get the refs mic'd up immediately.

    • Reply posted by briancraven, today at 19:23

      briancraven replied:
      Jones leg went onto the ball, then momentum carried it onto the defender's leg. How is that a red card? Yellow at worst. Jota's first wasn't his fault. The opponent's heel catches Jota's shin, then going forward trips him up over his own foot. Combined that's at worst 1 yellow card. The "offside?" What does it cost the VAR Ref, never mind the Asst Ref who flagged, when it was a clear onside?

  • Comment posted by Londonguy USA, today at 19:14

    I can't remember a decision that went against Liverpool that Klopp agreed with. Many contentious decisions over the years, but they seem to matter with certain teams.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 19:14

    Just because managers and pundits complain about things doesn’t make them automatically right and referees automatically wrong.

    Always remember when listening to these people - ALL footballers are cheats. Wether it is diving for a penalty, feigning innocence when committing a foul or claiming for a throw in/ order they know isn’t theirs - they ALL cheat.

    Today - clear second yellow and pen.

  • Comment posted by redsusa, today at 19:14

    You know how you used to jump up and scream when your team scored a late winner? I don't do that anymore. Wait for var then the moments gone. Then they get it wrong or go back 50 yards ago for a foul. Not worth the trade off

    • Reply posted by psychobabble, today at 19:16

      psychobabble replied:
      That's the exact problem. They're killing the best thing about Football - that moment when your team score!

  • Comment posted by bhoosh, today at 19:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jeevesinkent, today at 19:12

    There should be a 10 minute rule to allow clubs to have an on-site appeal against red cards

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 19:15

      DavidM replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by Cobden Street Delights, today at 19:12

    Liverpool were done over.

  • Comment posted by Jeevesinkent, today at 19:11

    The PGMOL are a limited Company and should have indemnity insurance. Clubs should sue them for incompetence

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 19:14

      DavidM replied:
      And the PGMOL should sue everyone who accused it of bias or corruption!

  • Comment posted by Seven, today at 19:11

    The ideal would be it AI could make the var offside decision. I think the var should be computer only, like in tennis. It would be not perfect but not what we have today.

  • Comment posted by The Watcher, today at 19:10

    Would there be a need for VAR if the players weren’t consistently cheating and their managers defending it when it's their player but condoning it when it's the opposition? All managers are hypocrites and don’t do anything to help the game, well you reap what you sow.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by karl, today at 19:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 19:08

    VAR should be used for clangers and shouldn't take over being referee of games.
    Video assistant referee is supposed to be an assistant not take over and should come in for clear obvious clangers.
    Thierry Henry cheating with hand v Ireland for example.

    • Reply posted by lestv, today at 19:16

      lestv replied:
      How about Clangers should be used for refs and VAR? With help from the Soup Dragon…. Couldn’t be worse than we have now

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 19:08

    Isn't it bizarre how VAR works well in the rest of the football world. I wonder why?

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 19:10

      DavidM replied:
      Does it? Have you watched any football abroad?

