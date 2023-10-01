Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool say "sporting integrity has been undermined" by the Video Assistant's error in their 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

In a statement, the club have said they will "explore the range of options available".

VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside with the match still goalless.

The VAR officials were stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend.

More to follow.