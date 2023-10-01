Close menu

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Liverpool say PGMOL's excuse for error on Luis Diaz's disallowed goal is 'unnaceptable

Liverpool

Liverpool say "sporting integrity has been undermined" by the Video Assistant's error in their 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

In a statement, the club have said they will "explore the range of options available".

VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside with the match still goalless.

The VAR officials were stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Redsunderthebed, today at 20:44

    LFC are right. Even Gary Neville thinks so. An absolute disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 20:53

      Bilbo replied:
      What’s their end game here?

      Having the result voided?

      They have had an apology and I agree things should change, but it won’t and shouldn’t change the result of the game

  • Comment posted by David Ashworth, today at 20:45

    It is unacceptable there's no 2 ways about it. Any other club would be and have felt the same.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 20:52

      the peoples poet replied:
      Absolutely agreed.
      Leeds fan in solidarity with the Liverpool fans.

  • Comment posted by The Shire, today at 20:49

    I hate Liverpool, but if we all just laugh when it's our rivals and complain when it's our team then the cycle continues. It was a terrible call, and surely if it's close the benefit of the doubt should go to the attacking team? Also they barely spent any time looking at it, absolute disgrace

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 20:53

      Andy replied:
      Tell us what Liverpool have done to you personally to warrant the hate. That’s strong

  • Comment posted by no1miller, today at 20:46

    Its not just VAR, there was some dodgy refereeing in that game

  • Comment posted by the peoples champion , today at 20:48

    As a Chesterfield fan I am ab delighted that my team has no chance of getting into this league run by incompetents

    I am delighted to say the game still has its magic at our level and feel blessed to still enjoy my football 💙💙

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 20:43

    Do we need another HYS on this? Another chance for the trolls to come out.

    • Reply posted by Redsunderthebed, today at 20:49

      Redsunderthebed replied:
      Yes, definitely.

  • Comment posted by AL, today at 20:45

    Time to try the rugby approach. Plenty of good English referees and the use of TMO is a learning point for VAR.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 20:48

    Someone will have to explain to me why we even have VAR.

    I was told it will take away controversial decisions and make the game more fair....

    It has simply moved the goalposts.
    Instead of complaining about linesman and refs making mistakes we are now complaining about VAR assistants making mistakes!

    Well that and wondering if some players toenail is offside!

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 20:48

    VAR was supposed to remove clear and obvious errors on the pitch.

    Sure they initially went overboard with drawing lines apparently showing someone's nasal hair had protruded 1mm further than the defenders boot (!) but that that was an absolute joke yesterday.

    You didn't need to draw any lines to see from the cut of the grass that he was obviously onside. It was clear to everyone.

  • Comment posted by gregor, today at 20:47

    Quite right too. The reasoning from the PGMOL is non existent. Zero explanation, zero respect for the clubs involved. A real shame for football and the joy this spurs fan experienced only to question the very integrity of the game.

  • Comment posted by Dave The Pedant, today at 20:44

    At last - someone in authority raising these concerns formally!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 20:51

    "VAR, what is it good for? Absolutely nothin'!"

    • Reply posted by Gazdagreat, today at 20:52

      Gazdagreat replied:
      Say it again

  • Comment posted by Dylan, today at 20:49

    Both of the VAReferees in the spurs / Liverpool game were out in the UAE three days before this match, it’s a conflict of interest and totally unacceptable. This stinks of corruption and tapping up / bungs.

  • Comment posted by speak up, today at 20:48

    Flood warnings in Merseyside due to excessive tears over the weekend

  • Comment posted by Lethaler3ction, today at 20:43

    Game should be replayed but we all know that’s not going to happen.

    • Reply posted by speak up, today at 20:46

      speak up replied:
      Champions league final first

  • Comment posted by DevonG, today at 20:52

    Arsenal had TWO apologies from var last season which you could argue was the difference between winning & losing the league.
    I didn’t see such an uproar about that!!
    Liverpool should show more class.
    Awful decisions but get a grip!

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 20:53

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      Liverpool?

      Show class?

      Since when?

  • Comment posted by WiseDragon, today at 20:44

    A semi automated system like in Italy and Spain would eliminate all these ‘significant human errors’.

    • Reply posted by PortersBar, today at 20:52

      PortersBar replied:
      They used the system in the last WC, so why not the EPL?

  • Comment posted by Piffle , today at 20:51

    Let's be honest.
    The people running VAR are open to persuasion from outside forces.....

  • Comment posted by Allan Sweeney, today at 20:46

    Hope Clop speaks out on behalf of every other PL team this year that also
    gets treated unfairly

    • Reply posted by Wingnut, today at 20:48

      Wingnut replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Wabaloolah, today at 20:49

    This needs to be addressed, the VAR system needs to be taken out of the hands of the officials who are effectively re-refereeing their mates mistakes.

    Something stinks about yesterday's match, something doesn't feel right

    VAR should be audible to the fans at the stadium and TV, there should be full transparency and we need it to be independent of PGMOL!

    • Reply posted by Oldgolfer, today at 20:52

      Oldgolfer replied:
      I guess you are a Liverpool fan

