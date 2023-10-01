Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Watch Beale's final interview as Rangers manager

Michael Beale has called for unity after he was sacked as Rangers manager on Sunday.

The 43-year-old's tenure was brought to an end after less than a year in the post on the back of Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

Rangers failed to reach the Champions League this term under Beale and sit third in the Scottish Premiership, seven points behind leaders Celtic.

"I will always follow and support the club," Beale wrote on Instagram.

"Now is the time for everyone to unite fully behind Steven Davis and the team in the coming games.

"There is still so much to play for this season and I have a strong belief in this group of players. Thank you and good luck."

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis will take interim charge of the squad in the wake of Beale's exit with a crucial run of games starting away to Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Sunday's loss at home to Aberdeen was the Ibrox side's third Scottish Premiership defeat of the campaign and comes after a heavy Champions League play-off loss to PSV Eindhoven.

The club said results had "fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect".

"Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade," added the club statement.

"The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November."