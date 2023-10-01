Close menu
Italian Serie A
RomaRoma2FrosinoneFrosinone0

Roma 2-0 Frosinone - Romelu Lukaku helps Jose Mourinho's struggling side to success

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku celebrating for Roma
Romelu Lukaku joined Roma on loan from Chelsea earlier this season

Romelu Lukaku helped Roma to their second win of the Serie A season with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

The striker, 30, netted a third strike in five league games for Roma after latching on to a clever pass from Paulo Dybala before the break.

Dybala also created Lorenzo Pellegrini's volleyed second.

"It's an important win with lots of hard work and efficiency in front of goal," said Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho's struggling side moved up to 12th on eight points from seven matches after bouncing back from an embarrassing 4-1 midweek thrashing at Genoa.

Belgian Lukaku, who returned for another spell in Italy on loan from Chelsea, added: "We're in a difficult situation, but the season is still long. We need to keep playing like that."

Mourinho said on Saturday he had no fears over his future despite overseeing the worst start of his coaching career.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 4Cristante
  • 5Ndicka
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 64minsSubstituted forKristensenat 70'minutes
  • 52Bove
  • 16Paredes
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forAzmounat 90+1'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forAouarat 85'minutes
  • 90Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 11Belotti
  • 17Azmoun
  • 19Çelik
  • 22Aouar
  • 43Kristensen
  • 59Zalewski
  • 60Pagano
  • 61Pisilli
  • 63Boer
  • 67e Costa Cesco
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Frosinone

Formation 5-4-1

  • 80Turati
  • 22Oyono
  • 30Monterisi
  • 6RomagnoliSubstituted forBrescianiniat 19'minutes
  • 5Okoli
  • 3Marchizza
  • 18SouléBooked at 81mins
  • 45BarrenecheaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 86'minutes
  • 36MazzitelliSubstituted forBourabiaat 86'minutes
  • 7BáezSubstituted forCasoat 62'minutes
  • 11ÇuniSubstituted forCheddiraat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Frattali
  • 4Brescianini
  • 8Lulic
  • 10Caso
  • 12Carvalho
  • 16Garritano
  • 17Kvernadze
  • 24Bourabia
  • 26Bidaoui
  • 27Ibrahimovic
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 47Vanelli Lusuardi
  • 70Cheddira
Referee:
Matteo Marchetti

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamFrosinone
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 2, Frosinone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 2, Frosinone 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).

  5. Post update

    Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Soulé.

  9. Post update

    Walid Cheddira (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Sardar Azmoun replaces Paulo Dybala.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match (Frosinone).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Frosinone. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Luca Mazzitelli.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Frosinone. Arijon Ibrahimovic replaces Enzo Barrenechea.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Houssem Aouar replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Roma 2, Frosinone 0. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Matías Soulé (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matías Soulé (Frosinone).

  20. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st October 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan76011931618
2AC Milan7601158718
3Napoli74211661014
4Juventus7421126614
5Atalanta7412115613
6Fiorentina63211210211
7Lecce732289-111
8Bologna724164210
9Sassuolo63031112-19
10Frosinone7232910-19
11Torino622267-18
12Roma7223151148
13Genoa72231011-18
14Hellas Verona621346-27
15Lazio7214710-37
16Monza613247-36
17Udinese7043412-84
18Salernitana7034414-103
19Empoli7106116-153
20Cagliari602429-72
View full Italian Serie A table

