Match ends, Roma 2, Frosinone 0.
Romelu Lukaku helped Roma to their second win of the Serie A season with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.
The striker, 30, netted a third strike in five league games for Roma after latching on to a clever pass from Paulo Dybala before the break.
Dybala also created Lorenzo Pellegrini's volleyed second.
"It's an important win with lots of hard work and efficiency in front of goal," said Lukaku.
Jose Mourinho's struggling side moved up to 12th on eight points from seven matches after bouncing back from an embarrassing 4-1 midweek thrashing at Genoa.
Belgian Lukaku, who returned for another spell in Italy on loan from Chelsea, added: "We're in a difficult situation, but the season is still long. We need to keep playing like that."
Mourinho said on Saturday he had no fears over his future despite overseeing the worst start of his coaching career.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 4Cristante
- 5Ndicka
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 64minsSubstituted forKristensenat 70'minutes
- 52Bove
- 16Paredes
- 37Spinazzola
- 21DybalaSubstituted forAzmounat 90+1'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forAouarat 85'minutes
- 90Lukaku
Substitutes
- 11Belotti
- 17Azmoun
- 19Çelik
- 22Aouar
- 43Kristensen
- 59Zalewski
- 60Pagano
- 61Pisilli
- 63Boer
- 67e Costa Cesco
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Frosinone
Formation 5-4-1
- 80Turati
- 22Oyono
- 30Monterisi
- 6RomagnoliSubstituted forBrescianiniat 19'minutes
- 5Okoli
- 3Marchizza
- 18SouléBooked at 81mins
- 45BarrenecheaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 86'minutes
- 36MazzitelliSubstituted forBourabiaat 86'minutes
- 7BáezSubstituted forCasoat 62'minutes
- 11ÇuniSubstituted forCheddiraat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Frattali
- 4Brescianini
- 8Lulic
- 10Caso
- 12Carvalho
- 16Garritano
- 17Kvernadze
- 24Bourabia
- 26Bidaoui
- 27Ibrahimovic
- 31Cerofolini
- 47Vanelli Lusuardi
- 70Cheddira
- Referee:
- Matteo Marchetti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Frosinone 0.
Post update
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).
Post update
Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Soulé.
Post update
Walid Cheddira (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Sardar Azmoun replaces Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Frosinone).
Substitution
Substitution, Frosinone. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Luca Mazzitelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Frosinone. Arijon Ibrahimovic replaces Enzo Barrenechea.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Houssem Aouar replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Frosinone 0. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Matías Soulé (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Matías Soulé (Frosinone).
Post update
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.