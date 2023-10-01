Last updated on .From the section Football

Sacramento Republic forward Da'vian Kimbrough has become the youngest person to play professional football in the United States.

Kimbrough, aged 13 years, seven months and 13 days, came off the bench in the 87th minute against Las Vegas Lights.

The previous record was held by Axel Kei, who was 13 years, nine months and nine days old in October 2021 when he appeared for Real Monarchs.

Sacramento beat Las Vegas 2-0 in the USL Championship on Sunday.

The USL Championship is one tier below the MLS.

The teenager scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for Sacramento's under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11 years old and has taken part in a training camp with Mexico's Under-16 team.

Sunday's win at Heart Health Park moved Sacramento three points clear at the top of the USL Western Conference with two games left to play, and they are guaranteed a place in the season-ending play-offs.