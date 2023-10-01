Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC are third-from-bottom of the table after one win from six games

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side did not deserve to lose 1-0 at home to Marlow.

Rhys Harper's goal with 12 minutes to go saw the Green Lions succumb to a fifth successive defeat in Isthmian League South Central.

The loss drops Guernsey into the bottom three after failing to add to their win on the opening day of the season.

"We didn't really hurt the goalkeeper enough, which is probably the only disappointment," Vance said.

"We need to be better in that area, but ultimately [we] didn't deserve to lose the game."

Youngsters such as Jack Griffin and Owen Wallbridge continued to gain experience as Guernsey look to blood more inexperienced players in the eighth tier.

And despite the defeat Vance says the showing against a team on the cusp of the play-off places gives him heart.

"I'm really pleased with the performance to be honest," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We lost 1-0, we've only got three points, which isn't great, and we should have a lot more points.

"But ultimately we've gone toe to toe with a team that are going to be in the play-offs, they're in the play-offs every single year, so they're a strong group.

"f you look at our midfield five the average age is about 21 in there, some people haven't even played five games, and they're looking really comfortable at this level.

"We made a conscious effort this year to go with that sort of breed of player and I'm really looking forward over the next couple of years to see them develop, because they did well."