Pontypridd's Megan Saunders controls under pressure from Aberystwyth's Libby Isaac

Rosie Hughes scored five times as Wrexham maintained their unbeaten start in the Genero Adran Premier with a 5-1 win at Barry Town.

Hughes completed her hat-trick inside the opening 18 minutes at Jenner Park before adding a further two in the second.

Lucy Attwood scored for the hosts but a 5-1 away win sees Wrexham top of the table on goal difference.

Second placed Aberystwyth beat Pontypridd United 2-0.

Niamh Duggan and Lleucu Mathias scored as Gavin Allen's side maintained their unbeaten start to the league season.

Eliza Collie scored twice as champions Cardiff City beat The New Saints 3-1.

At Cyncoed, Ingrid Aadland and Ellie Preece put Cardiff Met in control against Swansea City and although Katy Hosford replied, Erin Murray sealed Met's 3-1 win in stoppage time.