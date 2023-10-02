Close menu

Francis Lee: Former Manchester City, England, Bolton and Derby striker dies aged 79

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Francis Lee receiving his CBE for his services to football and charity in 2016
Lee received a CBE in 2016 for his services to football and charity

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died, aged 79.

Lee scored 148 goals in 330 appearances during an eight-year spell at City, helping the club win multiple honours, including the old First Division title in 1968.

Lee, who started his career at Bolton Wanderers, joined Derby County from City, helping the Rams win their second league title in 1975.

He also earned 27 caps for England, scoring 10 goals.

"It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee, aged 79," a City statement read, calling Lee "a club legend in every sense" and one of City's "all-time greats".

The club said Lee died on Monday morning after a long fight against cancer.

In his time at City, Lee also won an FA Cup, a League Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup and the Charity Shield twice.

He returned to the club in 1994 as chairman, spending four years in that role.

The statement continued: "Francis' wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words."

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.

"More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days."

Lee, who was born in Westhoughton, Lancashire, started his career at Bolton where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old in 1959.

He went on to score 106 goals in 210 games over eight seasons before signing for City for a then club-record £60,000 fee.

"All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to learn of the passing of former forward, Francis Lee. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Francis' family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time," a Bolton statement read.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by Jefficity, today at 16:34

    A true blue legend 💙

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 16:43

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Never saw him play but I was at Maine Road (as a neutral) in his first game as City chairman - the ovation he got was rapturous! A real soccer legend.

  • Comment posted by Off you trot Glazers, today at 16:43

    As a Manchester United fan i can only say how much he was admired as a footballer, i was privilidged to see him play, and he made many of the derby's between us exceptional games. From a Man united supporter, R.I.P. Mr Lee a great loss to the footballing world.

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 16:43

    I am a United fan but was a big admirer of Franny Lee both on and off the pitch. Condolences to his family, friends and Man City.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 16:38

    Great Player from my Era, thanks for the memories even though I’m a Red

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 16:37

    Norman Hunter's waiting for him at the gates of heaven.

    • Reply posted by simo, today at 16:40

      simo replied:
      And will welcome him with open arms , gladiators on the pitch , gentlemen off it . RIP Francis.

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 16:34

    Hero/legend of our club. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 16:36

    A legend. RIP from an NUFC supporter who remembers his skill.

  • Comment posted by My Lord Byrons Maggot, today at 16:41

    Regardless of your support or otherwise of Manchester City (and heaven knows I'm not their biggest fan), you have to admit he was a true legend of English football.

    May he rest in peace.

    • Reply posted by Fishy Sunak, today at 16:42

      Fishy Sunak replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by halfwheeler, today at 16:34

    🩵😔🩵

  • Comment posted by Ian B, today at 16:43

    Farewell Lee One Pen, your legend will live on!

  • Comment posted by Billy, today at 16:43

    R I P Franny a great player and gent. Regards from a L U fan.

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 16:39

    Even though he only had a couple of seasons with us, he is still a Derby legend and will be fondly remembered by everyone here.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 16:45

    Sincere condolences, another legend has left us. He and messrs Bell, Marsh, Doyle, Pardoe, Corrigan, Summerbee etc etc were one hell of a team.

  • Comment posted by Barrie, today at 16:42

    Legend RIP Franny

  • Comment posted by Mike maguire, today at 16:45

    RIP franny. They dont make em like you anymore!! LFC fan

  • Comment posted by Teddy1, today at 16:40

    Remember him scoring a hat trick at my team Ipswich in his last game. Got his CBE for services to charity (and football of course), so he’s forgiven. God bless him and may he rest in peace.

  • Comment posted by Nellyyoung, today at 16:42

    Heartbroken. What a player. Heart of a Lion.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:37

    RIP Franny, another legend joins the stadium in the sky.

  • Comment posted by Clive9, today at 16:43

    So very sad, Thoughts and prayers to all his family. Thank You Franny

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 16:43

    God bless him 🙏 I had the pleasure of his company a few years ago when I was the DJ for his sons 18th what a gentleman and city legend 💙 RIP Francis 😇

