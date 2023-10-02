Last updated on .From the section Man City

Lee received a CBE in 2016 for his services to football and charity

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died, aged 79.

Lee scored 148 goals in 330 appearances during an eight-year spell at City, helping the club win multiple honours, including the old First Division title in 1968.

Lee, who started his career at Bolton Wanderers, joined Derby County from City, helping the Rams win their second league title in 1975.

He also earned 27 caps for England, scoring 10 goals.

"It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee, aged 79," a City statement read, calling Lee "a club legend in every sense" and one of City's "all-time greats".

The club said Lee died on Monday morning after a long fight against cancer.

In his time at City, Lee also won an FA Cup, a League Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup and the Charity Shield twice.

He returned to the club in 1994 as chairman, spending four years in that role.

The statement continued: "Francis' wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words."

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.

"More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days."

Lee, who was born in Westhoughton, Lancashire, started his career at Bolton where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old in 1959.

He went on to score 106 goals in 210 games over eight seasons before signing for City for a then club-record £60,000 fee.

"All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to learn of the passing of former forward, Francis Lee. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Francis' family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time," a Bolton statement read.

