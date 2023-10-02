Kirsty McGuinness fouled Nadene Caldwell for the penalty as Glentoran claimed a crucial point at Ashfield

Glentoran put one hand on the Women's Premiership trophy by drawing 1-1 with title rivals Cliftonville at Ashfield.

Caitlin McGuinness put the Reds ahead on 16 minutes and the striker then had a goal ruled out for offside.

But Kerry Beattie netted for the hosts from the penalty spot early in the second half.

The draw means Cliftonville require Glentoran to slip up in their final two fixtures in order to retain the title.

Glentoran knew victory would hand them the title after the sides drew 2-2 at Solitude in June, while three points for champions Cliftonville would have put the title's destiny in their own hands.

Monday's draw still favours the east Belfast side as they have scored more away goals in the two games between the sides this season, with head-to-head the determining factor in the standings.

Cliftonville made the brighter start in east Belfast as Kirsty McGuinness scuffed an effort wide before a goalmouth scramble saw Glens captain Jess Foy manage to hack the ball off the line.

Beattie and Emily Wilson both miscued for the Glens before McGuinness poked home the opener when she got on the end of a cross from sister Kirsty midway through the half.

McGuinness thought she had netted a second six minutes before half time when she reacted quickest after Ashleigh McKinnon parried Toni-Leigh Finnegan's powerful drive into her path, but the striker was deemed to be offside and the effort was chalked off.

Cliftonville were unhappy with the decision, along with an earlier penalty appeal which was waved away, while Glentoran's best effort of the first half came on the stroke of the whistle when Emma McMaster managed to force an effort towards goal but Abbie Magee was alert to send the ball off the line.

The hosts hit back five minutes into second half when Kirsty McGuinness caught Nadene Caldwell in the area and Beattie, after a delay for Cliftonville protests, tucked the penalty into the bottom corner.

The chances started to flow as the game opened up, with Danielle Maxwell heading narrowly wide for the visitors before Wilson and Joely Andrews both went close for Glentoran.

Demi Vance forced Rachel Norney into a strong save midway through the second half and Caldwell was inches away from heading in the resulting corner.

Cliftonville always looked dangerous and McMaster was alert to head Maxwell's looping effort off the line before McGuinness volleyed into the arms of McKinnon.

McKinnon, who came on for the injured Ellie Scott in the first half, pulled off another good save to deny Marissa Callaghan and Fi Morgan headed narrowly wide.

Vance almost won the game and the title in injury-time but her free-kick was cleared off the line by Morgan, who then headed wide for the Reds in the last action of the match.

Victory in their final two matches against Crusaders and Linfield will secure Glentoran the title, while Cliftonville have games in hand with Ballymena and Sion Swifts to come this week before their final two matches with Lisburn and Crusaders, with the Reds knowing they cannot slip up if they are to retain their crown.

What they said

Kim Turner, Glentoran head coach: "We have a real togetherness and it comes from the history of our club, with past managers and past players. When the going gets tough, we get tougher. We know we have it in us when we need to be.

"We're a winning team and pressure is a priveldge. Not everyone can play for the top teams in the league, it doesn't matter if it is male or female sports, but I think we will just take it one day at a time. We'll rest, regroup and analyse what we have done and I think today has made us even hungrier."

Clare Carson, Cliftonville coach: "We can't fault our girls, they gave everything tonight. We didn't give up, there were times in the match when they were under pressure. Glentoran really went out in the second half and we rode those waves as they happened.

"In the last 15 minutes we came back into the game and really pushed on. We can't fault out girls, they showed great character and I think both teams were maybe unlucky not to create a few more chances and go on to nick it. They were fantastic right to the end.

"There is a lot of football still to be played and we will look to take maximum points in every game we can."

Glentoran: Scott (McKinnon '29), Timoney, Foy (capt), McMaster, Tweedie, Caldwell, Vance, Andrews, Wilson, McCarron, Beattie (Rogan '89).

Subs: Weir, McIntyre, Bailie, Neil, McKearney.

Cliftonville: Norney, Burrows, Doherty, Morgan, Finnegan (McDaniel '57), Maxwell, C McGuinness, Carelton, K McGuinness, Callaghan (capt), Magee.

Subs: Bradley, Reilly, Markey, O McGuinness, Irvine, Anderson.