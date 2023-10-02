Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bukayo Saka has scored four Premier League goals for Arsenal this season and made two assists

Bukayo Saka is available for Arsenal's Champions League trip to Lens on Tuesday, despite limping off injured in the win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The forward is joined in the squad by midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been out since August with a groin injury.

The Gunners were forced to cancel their pre-match news conference due to travel delays on the eve of the match.

Their chartered flight was grounded for almost five hours at Luton because of bad weather.

Arsenal are currently top of Group B on their Champions League return after a six-year absence, following the 4-0 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in their opening match.