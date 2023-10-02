Close menu

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering minority stake offer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments297

Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe visited Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in March

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is considering whether to offer to buy a minority stake in Manchester United in an effort to break the impasse over the ownership situation.

The Glazer family, who currently own the club, announced in November they were considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives".

That led to a flurry of interest but only two offers, from Ineos and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both tabled bids of around £5bn.

Sheikh Jassim's camp have always maintained he was only interested in buying 100% of the club. However Ratcliffe said he wanted a majority stake.

But after months of what has seemed like inaction on the Glazers' part, British businessman Ratcliffe is now thinking about a different approach.

Buying a minority stake may not go down well with United supporters, who have held demonstrations against the Glazer family inside and outside Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe may regard this method as his best way of securing the ownership in the long term.

The move would allow the Glazer family to retain a significant shareholding in United, although the precise details of any deal remain unclear.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

298 comments

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 21:31

    This is a bit of a farce. Uniteds off field issues reflect their on field woes. The club needs a root and branch restructure and a minority share will not be enough to do it. I feel sorry for the fans - i'm a Newcastle fan and i can honestly say you deserve better (and that's coming from a a team who lived under dreadful ownership for years). Good luck to you.,

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 21:45

    This is the bloke who wanted brexit… before moving his factories to Europe

    • Reply posted by Daydaboi, today at 21:50

      Daydaboi replied:
      He’d fit in at united by sounds of it 😂

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 21:50

    Liverpool fan since we were in the (then) 2nd division.

    This isuue of buying/selling our football clubs is a FAR bigger problem than the current VAR debacle.

    Time for ALL supporters to show solidarity and get these obscenely wealthy meglomaniacs out of our game forever. The FA and/or Government need to act now.

    • Reply posted by Hot Bovril Cold Pie, today at 21:54

      Hot Bovril Cold Pie replied:
      Moores might have been local but he was already a multi-millionaire when he sold the club to H&G.
      Was he okay in your book?

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 21:34

    I think we'll see HS2 in Manchester before a takeover

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:08

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      But will you see a league title before a takeover?

  • Comment posted by The Doctor, today at 21:30

    "Glazer's explore opportunity to extract more cash" should be the headline.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:52

      Name replied:
      Man Utd customers will still keep buying shirts and tickets, so why not

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 21:45

    This is surely a joke. This bloke has failed with 2 other football clubs. We just don’t want or need him. We want the Glazers gone not kept. What don’t you get about that Sir Jim???

    • Reply posted by Off you trot Glazers, today at 21:47

      Off you trot Glazers replied:
      exactly, the whole saga is a disaster, but this would see us fail for the next 10 years.

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 21:47

    Worst case scenario for MUFC. The Glazers are taking the mick as they know, despite this prolonged dip, the club will always have value. The only way to force their hand to sell is mass-scale boycott which will never happen and so the vicious cycle continues.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 22:03

      Tony replied:
      What is the actual objection to the Glazers. It cannot be funds as they have spent more than anyone (Chelsea excluded) over the last 10 years

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:36

    The Hartlepool board have put an offer in as they want to downsize....

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:07

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      I was rather down since the ‘human error’ was made in the Spurs-Liverpool game, but this news sure has cheered me up a bit.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 21:36

    I would consider that both bidders would now pull out, after the dreadful start made by United.....the whole club from top to bottom is a shambles.......and I am a red

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 21:58

      Viva Espana replied:
      I know they want the Glazers out, but do any Utd fans really want Ratcliffe in?

  • Comment posted by Thar_She_Blows, today at 21:44

    Regardless of how you feel about Man Utd, surely no one can argue that the glazers have used and abused this once great club to line their pockets.

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 21:47

      Slinxy replied:
      Naaa, they doing just fine…

  • Comment posted by lilu, today at 21:29

    Glazers out. Only solution

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:47

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No it isn't.
      There are at lest 80 league teams in England that would happily have the Glazers as owners. Man United fans don't know what they got.

  • Comment posted by Sheffield Owl, today at 21:44

    Jim
    Please come and buy Sheffield Wednesday

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:13

      the peoples poet replied:
      More bad news for MUFC fans following the news that HS2 won't be running from Manchester to London so they can't get home after games...

  • Comment posted by Skink, today at 22:12

    Another Simon Stone no quotes story, he just makes this up or scours the internet for somebody that writes this stuff from their bedroom and uses that.

    Shoddy BBC journalism,

    • Reply posted by Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah, today at 22:17

      Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah replied:
      I don’t understand the bad press Simon gets on here. It’s been a joy watching him blossom into one of the finest sportswriters of his generation. Second only to Mick Nulty in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:33

    Walk around the club, kick the tires and MUFC will collapse like a clowns car.....

    • Reply posted by tomo65, today at 21:37

      tomo65 replied:
      It must hurt when your own team are naff

  • Comment posted by Flanno, today at 21:43

    I think the glazers missed the opportunity to extract maximum value.
    Top 4 looks a long way off this season and if they can't perform much better in the champions league they could be out before Christmas.
    For Ineos and Sheikh Jassim there must come a point where no matter how much you want the club you walk away from the Glazer greed.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 22:07

      Lee replied:
      Be out after a Turkish delight 2mor night Flanno

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 21:30

    Walk away

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 21:42

    Glazers staying. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Hot Bovril Cold Pie, today at 22:22

    Ratcliffe was born in Oldham Lancashire, he should be backing his local club.
    But he's an old school glory hunter.

  • Comment posted by Gerard, today at 21:30

    Sell, buy, sell, buy, sell buy date been and gone

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, today at 21:35

      Torrydee replied:
      Sell by date more like.
      It's just another ploy to get more money from potential buyers.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:44

    Keep your money in your pocket Jim

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport