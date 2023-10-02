Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has no interest in becoming Rangers boss and the 48-year-old has ruled himself out of the running. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have not given up hope of luring former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter to Ibrox. (Football Insider) external-link

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a contender for the Rangers job, with Ibrox chief executive James Bisgrove making tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required to lure the 45-year-old from the English Championship club. (Daily Record) external-link

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen and Yokohama F Marinos boss Kevin Muscat would both be interested in speaking to Rangers about becoming their new manager. (TalkSport) external-link

Yokohama F Marinos have offered Kevin Muscat a new contract to stay with the J-League club, but the head coach stalled on talks while Michael Beale was fighting a losing battle to remain as Rangers manager and would be available for a knock down compensation package of around two months' wages. (Daily Record) external-link

Asked about the Rangers vacancy, former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he is having fun spending time away from the game with his family and embracing the stress-free element of being out of a job. (Sky Sports)

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hired his former Ibrox director of football Mark Allen on a two-year contract at his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq. (The Herald) external-link

Josh McPake, the winger released by Rangers, has landed a trial with Hamilton Academical as he looks to secure his future. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic says his first goal on loan to Stoke City, in their weekend win over Bristol City, was delayed because he had not played regular football "for a long time" at his parent club. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Lazio are embroiled in a civil war as they prepare to face Celtic in the Champions League after president Claudio Lotito hit back at head coach Maurizio Sarri following the team boss's sideswipe at the club's transfer business. (Daily Record) external-link

Talks over Heart of Midlothian's captaincy will take place this month as club skipper Craig Gordon prepares to resume his playing career after 10 months out injured and with striker Lawrence Shankland having carried out the role since the goalkeeper suffered a double leg-break. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone have received an injury boost with winger DJ Jaiyesimi and striker Nicky Clark returning to training after confirming they will appeal against centre-half Liam Gordon's weekend red card against Livingston. (The Courier) external-link