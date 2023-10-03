Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and Glasgow City drew 1-1 earlier in the season

The BBC will broadcast another 10 live Scottish Women's Premier League games, creating a record number to be shown before the competition's winter break.

The matches across the BBC Sport Scotland website/BBCiPlayer and BBC Alba will take the total to 29 to have been broadcast this season so far.

BBC Alba will show the 19 November visit of current leaders Rangers to reigning champions Glasgow City.

The Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian derby on 18 November is on the website.

Overall, Hearts will feature in four of the 11 live games, including the first three shown online.

The one game being shown by Sky Sports, the Glasgow derby between Celtic and Rangers, is on 22 October.

Rangers are currently one point ahead of Celtic and three clear of City but have played one game more than both.

Celtic host City on Thursday evening before the current champions feature in the latest of the previously announced fixtures to be shown on the BBC website and iPlayer - at home to The Spartans on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting is Jane Lewis' guest on Monday's SWPL highlights show on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland.

SWPL live games on BBC

Sunday, 8 October - Glasgow City v The Spartans (BBC Sport Scotland, 13:00 BST); Hamilton Academical v Rangers (BBC ALBA, 16:10)

Sunday, 15 October - Rangers v Hibernian (BBC Sport Scotland, 13:00); Partick Thistle v Celtic (BBC ALBA, 16:10)

Sunday, 22 October - Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (BBC Sport Scotland, 15:00)

Sunday, 5 November - Heart of Midlothian v Glasgow City (BBC Sport Scotland,15:00 GMT)

Saturday, 18 November - Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian (BBC Sport Scotland, 14:00)

Sunday, 19 November - Glasgow City v Rangers (BBC ALBA, 14.10)

Sunday, 26 November - Spartans v Hibernian (BBC ALBA, 16.10); Celtic v Aberdeen (BBC Sport Scotland, KO tbc)

Sunday, 10 December - Hibernian v Glasgow City (BBC ALBA, 16.10); Motherwell v Rangers (BBC Sport Scotland, KO tbc)

Sunday,17 December - Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (BBC ALBA ,16.10); Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (BBC Sport Scotland, KO tbc)