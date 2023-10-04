Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Juninho Bacuna joined Blues from Rangers in January 2022

Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner has promised a lifetime ban for the home fan who racially abused Blues winger Juninho Bacuna in Tuesday's 4-1 Championship win over Huddersfield.

The abuse was reported to match officials both by Netherlands-born Curacao international Bacuna and his Huddersfield opponent Tom Edwards.

The game was then stopped by match referee Sam Allison.

"It is disheartening to hear such behaviour exists," said Wagner.

"Especially in the family section of our home ground.

"Juninho Bacuna bravely reported that he was subjected to racial abuse by an individual in Arthur's Area at St Andrew's.

"Huddersfield player Tom Edwards confirmed that he also heard the racial slur directed at Juninho.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Juninho and Tom for promptly bringing this matter to the attention of the officials. It takes courage to speak up against such unacceptable behaviour.

"At the same time, I want to make it clear that we condemn any individual who believes that making racially motivated comments is acceptable.

"We are fully committed to working with West Midlands Police to ensure that the individual responsible is brought to justice.

"We will enforce a lifetime ban on this individual, preventing them from attending any future games.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy in place. Anyone engaging in such behaviour will not be welcome at St Andrew's. We will not allow the actions of a single individual to tarnish the reputation of our great club."

Juninho Bacuna reported the incident at St Andrew's to the match officials

It is the second time this year that racial abuse at St Andrew's has been reported against a home player, with then Blues club captain Troy Deeney having endured the same experience in February.

Blues keeper, Philippines international Neil Etheridge also complained of being racially abused in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Blackburn in January.

Bacuna himself was also subjected to racist social media abuse a year ago from accounts "based outside the UK" after going on international duty with Curacao to Indonesia.

Both managers 'disgusted' by abuse

"It's not something we condone in the game but it's still there," said Huddersfield boss Darren Moore.

"The referee stopped the game, called both managers over, said there was an incident in the corner from a home spectator directed at the home player and, though the home player didn't want to report it, our player Tom Edwards heard it.

"Both players heard it clearly and it's gone on report. They've got video evidence and we will let the footballing authorities, referee and match officials get to the conclusion with it.

"It's a shame that it's going to cloud the game because, from Birmingham's point of view, it's a good three points for them - but the incident is going to overshadow it."

"It's very disappointing," said Blues boss John Eustace. "It's bang out of order.

"I believe that Bacuna was racially abused by one of our fans, which is obviously disgusting.

"Birmingham is very proud of how diverse we are as a club and a city. There is certainly no room for that at all."

'An incident that deeply hurts Blues fans'

BBC Radio WM sports editor Richard Wilford:

It was sad that the sheen was taken off an excellent Blues performance by a supporter in the home section racially abusing one of their own players.

The club were quick to support Juninho Bacuna and the promise of a life ban for the spectator who abused him is the appropriate response.

The incident has deeply hurt the large majority of the club's fanbase who have taken to social media in support of Bacuna, and to thank Huddersfield's Tom Edwards for standing shoulder to shoulder with the midfielder after witnessing the incident.