The audio recordings of discussions between the match officials around Luis Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham have been made public.

Liverpool asked the Premier League for the audio after the controversy in the first half of Saturday's 2-1 defeat.

Video assistant referee Darren England did not overrule when Liverpool's Diaz was wrongly flagged offside.

In the audio, England says the check is "perfect" before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

A statement from referees' body PGMOL said: "In a lapse of concentration and loss of focus in that moment, the VAR lost sight of the on field decision and he incorrectly communicated "check complete", therefore inadvertently confirming the on-field decision.

"He did this without any dialogue with the Assistant VAR (AVAR). The match then restarted immediately.

"After a few seconds, the Replay Operator and then the AVAR queried the check-complete outcome with the VAR and asked him to review the image that had been created, pointing out that the original on-field decision had been offside, but this was not communicated to the on-field team at any point during the match.

"The VAR team then gave consideration as to whether the game could be stopped at that point.

"However, the VAR and AVAR concluded that the VAR protocol within the Laws of the Game would not permit that to happen, and they decided intervention was not possible as play had restarted."

The full transcript of what the officials said

VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

Assistant referee 2: Give it

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait ok

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine

VAR: Perfect yeah

VAR: 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process (game restarts with a free-kick)

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That's wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

VAR: Oh (expletive)

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can't do anything

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game

VAR: Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: no

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything.

VAR: [expletive]

