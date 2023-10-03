Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze (centre) was substituted with two minutes to go during Crystal Palace's victory at Old Trafford

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is facing six weeks out after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win against Manchester United.

Eze was substituted just before the full-time whistle as Palace beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Palace are also missing winger Michael Olise, 21, for an extended period after he injured his hamstring again.

Eze had played every minute of the new Premier League season before he was taken off at the weekend.

Roy Hodgson's Palace face Nottingham Forest in the top flight on Saturday, followed by games against Newcastle and Tottenham at the end of October after the international break.

Eze won his first England cap against Malta in June and his second as a substitute against Scotland last month but will not be available when Gareth Southgate announces his squad on Thursday.

England take on Australia in a friendly game on 13 October, followed by a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy at Wembley Stadium four days later.