Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle's last home game in the Champions League group stage was a 2-0 defeat by Barcelona in 2003

Eddie Howe has said Newcastle must contain their emotions when they face Paris St-Germain at St James' Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their opening group game last month.

Wednesday marks their first Champions League home game since a 2-0 loss against Barcelona in 2003.

"I can't wait to experience the home atmosphere and what our fans create," said Howe.

"I think it will be a really memorable night and hopefully our performance will make it that way, too.

"The fans will bring their positivity, noise, enthusiasm and love for the game. It's up to us to use that powerfully and positively on the pitch. You can use too much emotion on the pitch, but I think we've been getting that balance right at home."

Newcastle go into Wednesday's match unbeaten in five games, winning four, including an 8-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Howe does have some key figures unavailable, though, and said striker Callum Wilson is close but "probably won't make the game" because of a hamstring injury.

Defender Sven Botman also misses out with a knee injury, but Joelinton could feature if he passes a late check and Sandro Tonali "is fine", said Howe.