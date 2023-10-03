Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jack Simpson is a free agent and could therefore sign for a club outside the transfer window

Former Cardiff City player Jack Simpson has been charged with misconduct over the alleged use of racist language towards a team-mate while he was still with the Bluebirds in pre-season.

Defender Simpson, 26, is a free agent after leaving Cardiff in August.

The Football Association (FA) says the alleged incident took place during Cardiff's pre-season trip to Portugal.

Simpson made 23 appearances during 12 months at the Championship club, including two in this campaign.

The FA says Simpson is charged with a breach of "FA rule E3 for misconduct that took place on their pre-season tour to Portugal in July 2023".

"It's alleged that the defender's language towards a team-mate was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper contrary to FA Rule E3.1," an FA statement said.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to race and/or colour."

Simpson has until Tuesday, 10 October 2023 to respond to the charge.

Cardiff have not commented on the charge.

The club announced that Simpson had left by mutual consent prior to the closure of the summer transfer window.

Weymouth-born Simpson came through the ranks at Bournemouth, scoring once in 35 senior appearances - which included 11 Premier League games - for the Cherries before joining Rangers in 2021.

He played 14 times for the Scottish giants prior to moving to Cardiff for an undisclosed fee in August 2022.

He left Cardiff despite having another year to run on his contract.