Wilfried Zaha celebrates his equaliser in front of a stunned Old Trafford crowd

If you had asked Wilfried Zaha to describe his dream return to Old Trafford, it probably would not have been far off how Tuesday's game against Manchester United played out.

The former Red Devils forward was not only on the winning side as Galatasaray claimed a memorable 3-2 victory, but he also netted the first goal to set them on their way to a first win in this season's Champions League.

But when Zaha was sought out to speak about the game afterwards, it became clear that it goes beyond even goals and wins for the 30-year-old.

This was about testing himself on the biggest stage, mixing it against the best - and even revelling in the competition's pre-game theme tune.

Asked on TNT Sports if this first experience of Europe's premier club competition was all he hoped it would be, he replied: "It literally is.

"It's not even just the game, it's the build-up. When we were driving here on the coach we were playing the Champions League music - it's a different feeling. I've finally made it here."There's nothing like it. It's literally playing between the best and a chance to showcase my talent between the best.

"I feel like that's where it is decided whether you're good or not, so days like today are what it's all about for me."

'An explosion of emotions'

In 72 cathartic minutes of game time on Tuesday, the player who left Crystal Palace for a new career in Turkey in the summer underlined the wisdom behind his decision.

He also gave United a further peek at what they could have had themselves if things had perhaps worked out differently in his sole season at the club in 2013-14.

His goal on Tuesday was his fourth in his past five appearances against his former club - a moment he described as "an explosion of emotions".

With Galatasaray now second in Group A with four points from their first two games, Zaha concluded: "What is important for me is to raise Galatasaray's name to the place it deserves - that is at the top."