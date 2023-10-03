Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2Sporting BragaSporting Braga3

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga: Andre Castro scores stoppage-time winner for 10-man visitors

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Braga players celebrate scoring
Andre Castro's 94th-minute strike was his first goal this season

Andre Castro scored in stoppage time to deliver a dramatic comeback win for 10-man Braga at Union Berlin in the Champions League.

The game was finely poised at 2-2 when Castro, 35, came off the bench in 86th minute and slammed home from the edge of the box in the fourth minute of added time.

Braga had trailed 2-0 after 37 minutes with Union forward Sheraldo Becker scoring both for the German club.

Sikou Niakate halved the deficit shortly before half time and Bruma equalised for Union six minutes after the restart with a superb finish.

Castro capped a stunning finale from the Portuguese side as he struck firmly beyond a despairing Frederik Ronnow.

Braga coach Artur Jorge praised the "emotional strength" of his team for the turnaround, but said: "The victory makes me very happy, but it doesn't take my feet off the ground.

"We have to have balance, and we know that we are in a group with Napoli and Real Madrid."

It is the second successive game Union Berlin have seen a draw turn into a Champions League defeat this season, having lost 1-0 at Real Madrid when Jude Bellingham scored in the 94th minute.

Union, featuring in their first-ever Champions League campaign, sit bottom of Group C without a point, while Braga are third and level on points with Napoli.

The defeat was further compounded by the fact Union were unable to play at their regular Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, but host the match at the home of rivals Hertha Berlin.

Fans protested at the Olympiastadion by unfurling a banner with a message to Uefa.

Union Berlin fans protest at the Olympiastadion
Union Berlin fans displayed a banner prior to kick off

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 18JuranovicBooked at 90mins
  • 5Doekhi
  • 23BonucciBooked at 13mins
  • 4Monteiro Pinto LeiteBooked at 54mins
  • 6GosensSubstituted forRoussillonat 86'minutes
  • 29TousartSubstituted forLaïdouniat 63'minutes
  • 33Král
  • 19HabererSubstituted forAaronsonat 81'minutes
  • 27Becker
  • 17BehrensSubstituted forVollandat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jaeckel
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Volland
  • 20Laïdouni
  • 26Roussillon
  • 28Trimmel
  • 36Kemlein
  • 37Schwolow
  • 39Stein

Sporting Braga

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 17MendesSubstituted forde Castro Pereiraat 86'minutes
  • 5Saatçi
  • 4Niakaté
  • 26BorjaSubstituted forMarínat 74'minutes
  • 16ZalazarBooked at 72minsSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 73'minutes
  • 8Al Musrati
  • 14DjalóSubstituted forRuizat 83'minutes
  • 21Ricardo HortaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forCarvalho Vieiraat 83'minutes
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 23BanzaBooked at 46mins

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 9Ruiz
  • 10Luz Horta
  • 12de Sá
  • 15Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 18Carvalho Vieira
  • 19Marín
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 22Afonso Fernandes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 88de Castro Pereira
  • 91Hornícek
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic
Attendance:
73,445

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamSporting Braga
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Sporting Braga 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Sporting Braga 3.

  3. Booking

    Josip Juranovic (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Sporting Braga 3. Castro (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruma.

  5. Post update

    Matheus (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).

  7. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Matheus.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Simon Banza (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (1. FC Union Berlin).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Simon Banza (Sporting Braga).

  12. Post update

    Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Braga. Castro replaces Joe Mendes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Jérôme Roussillon replaces Robin Gosens.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Braga. Abel Ruiz replaces Álvaro Djaló.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Braga. Vitor Carvalho replaces Ricardo Horta.

  18. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Sikou Niakaté.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Brenden Aaronson replaces Janik Haberer.

  20. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Janik Haberer tries a through ball, but Sheraldo Becker is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006426
2Galatasaray21105414
3FC Copenhagen201134-11
4Man Utd200257-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lens21103214
2Arsenal21015233
3Sevilla20203302
4PSV Eindhoven201126-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22004226
2Napoli21014403
3Sporting Braga21014403
4Union Berlin200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad21103124
2Inter Milan21102114
3RB Salzburg21012203
4Benfica200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport