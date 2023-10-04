Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the Premier League game against Tottenham to be replayed after Luis Diaz's goal was wrongly disallowed by the video assistant referee.

VAR Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule when Diaz was flagged offside at 0-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool lost 2-1 thanks to a 96th-minute own goal from Joel Matip.

"Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do," said Klopp.

Referees' body PGMOL released the audio of discussions between the match officials over the offside on Monday.

In the audio, England says the check is "perfect" before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

Klopp said: "The audio didn't change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. There should be solutions for that. The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won't happen.

"The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I'm used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened."

