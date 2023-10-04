Close menu

UK & Ireland sole bidder for Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraws to focus on Euro 2032

Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium
Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, currently under construction, is one of 10 stadiums forming part of the UK and Ireland's bid

The UK and Republic of Ireland will now bid unopposed for Euro 2028 after Turkey withdrew to focus on a joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

Turkey agreed to merge their Euro 2032 bid with Italy in July and that has now been approved by governing body Uefa.

While Italy had only bid for the 2032 tournament, Turkey had bid to host both Euro 2028 and 2032.

Both bids still need official approval by Uefa at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday.

"The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision," said Uefa.

Turkey hosted June's Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but a major international tournament has never been held in the country.

Reigning European champions Italy hosted the Euros in 1968 and 1980 and Rome's Stadio Olimpico was also used as a venue at Euro 2020.

In April, 10 grounds were selected for the UK and Republic of Ireland's bid, including Glasgow's Hampden Park, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Wembley in London.

Belfast's Casement Park and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock, two unbuilt stadiums, are also included in the bid.

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales have never hosted a major tournament.

England were one of the 11 countries to host Euro 2020 along with Scotland, as well as being sole hosts of the 1966 World Cup and Euro 96.

UK & Ireland Euro 2028 host stadiums

1. Wembley Stadium (London) (capacity 90,652)

2. Principality Stadium (Cardiff) (73,952)

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) (62,322)

4. Etihad Stadium (Manchester) (61,000)

5. Everton Stadium (Liverpool) (52,679)

6. St James' Park (Newcastle) (52,305)

7. Villa Park (Birmingham) (52,190)

8. Hampden Park (Glasgow) (52,032)

9. Aviva Stadium (Dublin) (51,711)

10. Casement Park (Belfast) (34,500)

