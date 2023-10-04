Forest Green fell to their fifth consecutive loss at Stockport County, leaving them 23rd in the table

Forest Green are not in a relegation fight yet according to their head coach David Horseman despite a fifth straight loss leaving them 23rd in League Two.

The Gloucestershire side were beaten 2-0 away by Stockport on Tuesday night.

Forest Green were relegated back to the fourth tier after one campaign in League One last season.

They have won two and lost eight of 11 matches under Horseman, who was appointed in July, and are two points from safety.

"We don't think we are yet [in the relegation fight], however the table doesn't lie. We're not doing well enough," Horseman told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We're not even close to having our best team on the pitch or best squad available. When we do, I think we'll fly up the league but right now we're not good enough at both ends.

"That's not hanging any individual - that's all of us as a collective. I've got to find a way with what I've got available - no good moaning about the injuries - to make us more competitive."

Forest Green conceded two first-half goals to Stockport before having Marcel Lavinier sent off in the 62nd minute for a second yellow card.

It was the third consecutive game in which they had to try to come back from a two-goal deficit.

"I wanted them to tackle and be aggressive - and they started like that - but to then give such soft goals away doesn't give you a chance to get anything out of the game," Horseman added.

"This might be the making of this group, this tough period."

He apologised to the club's fans who had travelled north for the midweek game.

"I really appreciate the fans coming tonight," he said. "They're amazing. I will apologise because it's not nice to come away such a long way and lose 2-0.

"But I still think you can see flashes of what we're trying to do you've just got to get as many fit as possible and I do think it will change."

They next face 15th-place Accrington Stanley away on Saturday.