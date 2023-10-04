Last updated on .From the section League One

Referee Stephen Martin walked off the pitch with Leyton Orient players, with the game eventually abandoned

A fan who was attended to for a medical emergency during Leyton Orient's League One match with Lincoln City on Tuesday has died.

The man received treatment in the East Stand of the Brisbane Road stadium during the second half of the match.

Medics arrived within four minutes of being called at 21:28 BST to treat an unwell supporter in the stands.

About 20 fans ran on to the pitch to alert referee Stephen Martin to the incident and urge him to halt the game.

The match was eventually paused for an hour before being abandoned, with 82 minutes having been played.

"We were called yesterday at 21:28 to reports of a person becoming unwell at Leyton Orient Football Club, on Brisbane Road," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, two medics in fast-response cars and an ambulance crew.

"Our first medic arrived in approximately four minutes. We treated a man at the scene, but very sadly, despite our teams' best efforts, he was later pronounced dead."