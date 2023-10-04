Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Current champions Chelsea have won six WSL titles since the league began in 2011

The first Women's Super League sticker collection is being launched in December.

The Football Association has partnered with Italian sticker company Panini for the album with nearly 350 stickers.

The new WSL season kicked-off last weekend with a league record crowd of 54,115 watching Liverpool beat Arsenal.

The 2022-23 season saw attendances rise by 170% and was followed this summer by European champions England reaching the World Cup final.

The WSL, which started in 2011, was the most represented professional league at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"We couldn't be prouder of this collection and what it represents, the phenomenal growth and success of these incredible women," said Katie Gritt, Panini's head of sport marketing.

"We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the women's game through our Barclays WSL collections."

Panini, who have been publishing sticker albums since 1970, first created a women's football collection for the 2011 World Cup. Last year they launched their first women's domestic football collection for Spain's top-flight Liga F.

The new WSL sticker album will feature players and icons of the league and include 12 "shinies" (a special foil sticker) from all 12 teams.

"With fan experience key to everything we do, we are delighted that fans of the WSL will now be able to collect and trade stickers of their favourite players," added FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell.

Watch Manchester City v Chelsea in the WSL on Sunday from 12:15 BST on BBC Two.