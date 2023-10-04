Last updated on .From the section Football

Screens were put up on the pitch as medical staff worked on Vaessen after the incident

The Dutch match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax that was abandoned when keeper Etienne Vaessen was knocked unconscious will be completed on 6 December.

The Eredivisie game was abandoned in the 84th minute with Ajax leading 3-2 after the 28-year-old Dutchman collided with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

The remaining six minutes will be played with fans in attendance.

On Sunday RKC Waalwijk said Vaessen is "continuing to recover" after further tests at hospital.

In an Instagram post on Monday Vaessen thanked the medical staff, colleagues and fans and said he was "resting as much as possible".

Players frantically called for help and were in tears as medical staff worked on a motionless Vaessen on the pitch, with screens put up around him after the incident.

He regained consciousness while being carried off on a stretcher at Mandemakers Stadion.

In a joint statement the Dutch FA and Eredevisie said: "Due to the aftermath of the emotional events at RKC Waalwijk, Ajax and Ajax's match programme, it was not possible to play out the remainder immediately this week.

"Other options were then looked at to complete the match earlier than 6 December, but unfortunately these were not feasible for various reasons."