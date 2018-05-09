European Football

Wednesday 9th May 2018

  • BarcelonaBarcelona19:00VillarrealVillarreal
  • SevillaSevilla20:30Real MadridReal Madrid
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona35269089236687
2Atl Madrid36229555203575
3Real Madrid35219584394572
4Valencia36207962372567
5Real Betis36185135656059
6Villarreal35176125041957
7Getafe361410124132952
8Sevilla35156144354-1151
9Girona36139144857-948
10Eibar36138154148-747
11Real Sociedad36137166356746
12Celta Vigo361210145552346
13Alavés36142203748-1144
14Ath Bilbao361013134045-543
15Espanyol361013133141-1043
16Levante361013133750-1343
17Leganés36117182946-1740
18Dep La Coruña36611193570-3529
19Las Palmas3657242371-4822
20Malaga3655262356-3320
