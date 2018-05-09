European Football

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Russia fined for fans' racist chants in France friendly
The Russian Football Union is fined £22,000 for racist chants by fans in their friendly with France.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he met Antoine Griezmann's agent this season but does not want to add to "speculation" over a possible transfer.
Paris St-Germain take on third division Les Herbiers in Tuesday's French Cup final - one of the biggest mismatches in football history.
Real Madrid say Ronaldo will make the Champions League final, but is his injury more serious than first thought?
The BBC Radio 5 live team speak to a former ultra ahead of the Roma v Liverpool Champions League semi-final second leg, and discuss who is better - Mohamed Salah or Cristiano Ronaldo?
Spanish La Liga
German Bundesliga
Italian Serie A
French Ligue 1
Mina Rzouki, Julien Laurens, Raphael Honigstein and James Horncastle debate the football stories making the headlines across Europe.
Have Real Madrid relied on luck to reach another final of the Champions League? Or has their experience and a ruthless touch prevailed?
Will Gareth Bale be leaving Real Madrid this summer and if so who could sign him? BBC Sport Wales looks at the statistics and speaks to the experts.
After what appears to have been a peaceful evening in Rome, despite worries about violence, BBC Sport spoke to Liverpool fans to see how their semi-final trip went.
Mohamed Salah was seen as an expensive risk when Liverpool bought him - but the regret is now all with Champions League rivals Roma, explains James Horncastle.
Roma fans are renowned for their passion, but a small minority have a longstanding reputation for violence, which surfaced again at Anfield last week.
Andres Iniesta will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, ending one of football's great unions. BBC Sport looks back at the career of a true legend.
The brilliance of Mohamed Salah has Liverpool fans seriously pondering a sixth European triumph, writes Phil McNulty.
Five years ago Robert Lewandowski scored four goals against Real Madrid - can he help knock them out of the Champions League again?
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|35
|26
|9
|0
|89
|23
|66
|87
|2
|Atl Madrid
|36
|22
|9
|5
|55
|20
|35
|75
|3
|Real Madrid
|35
|21
|9
|5
|84
|39
|45
|72
|4
|Valencia
|36
|20
|7
|9
|62
|37
|25
|67
|5
|Real Betis
|36
|18
|5
|13
|56
|56
|0
|59
|6
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|50
|41
|9
|57
|7
|Getafe
|36
|14
|10
|12
|41
|32
|9
|52
|8
|Sevilla
|35
|15
|6
|14
|43
|54
|-11
|51
|9
|Girona
|36
|13
|9
|14
|48
|57
|-9
|48
|10
|Eibar
|36
|13
|8
|15
|41
|48
|-7
|47
|11
|Real Sociedad
|36
|13
|7
|16
|63
|56
|7
|46
|12
|Celta Vigo
|36
|12
|10
|14
|55
|52
|3
|46
|13
|Alavés
|36
|14
|2
|20
|37
|48
|-11
|44
|14
|Ath Bilbao
|36
|10
|13
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|43
|15
|Espanyol
|36
|10
|13
|13
|31
|41
|-10
|43
|16
|Levante
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|50
|-13
|43
|17
|Leganés
|36
|11
|7
|18
|29
|46
|-17
|40
|18
|Dep La Coruña
|36
|6
|11
|19
|35
|70
|-35
|29
|19
|Las Palmas
|36
|5
|7
|24
|23
|71
|-48
|22
|20
|Malaga
|36
|5
|5
|26
|23
|56
|-33
|20