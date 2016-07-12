Bruce resigns as Sheff Wed managerFootball
'Euro 2016 - unspectacular matches but spectacular fans'
Euro 2016 will not be remembered with huge affection by many other than Portugal and Wales, says BBC Sport's Phil McNulty.
Euro 2016 will not be remembered with huge affection by many other than Portugal and Wales, says BBC Sport's Phil McNulty.
Injury may have denied Ronaldo a full part in the Euro 2016 final against France, but Portugal's win completes his set of honours.
A French core, a heavy Wales presence and Ronaldo up front - your Euro 2016 team of the tournament.
From the 298 Icelandic TV viewers who tuned out to the 2bn across the world who tuned in, BBC Sport digs out the Euro 2016 facts.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Albania
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|4
|Romania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Poland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Northern Ireland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|R. of Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Sweden
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Retiring striker Peter Crouch scores an incredible volley for Stoke against Manchester City in the Premier League in 2012.
Wales may have run out of steam in their Euro 2016 semi-final but the team soon to be ranked 11th in the world have been heroic, says Phil McNulty
Wales' approachable players formed a rapport with their adoring support that defined their Euro 2016 adventure - can the combination carry them to more success?
After England's embarrassing Euro 2016 exit, Phil McNulty looks at which players will be part of the future - and who is on the way out?
Rarely has the FA had so much to think about on such a short flight home after national sporting humiliation, writes Phil McNulty.