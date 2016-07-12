Euro 2016

League Table

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104137
2Switzerland31202115
3Albania310213-23
4Romania301224-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32016336
2England31203215
3Slovakia31113304
4Russia301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany32103037
2Poland32102027
3Northern Ireland31022203
4Ukraine300305-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32105327
2Spain32015236
3Turkey310224-23
4Czech Rep301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32013126
2Belgium32014226
3R. of Ireland311124-24
4Sweden301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary31206425
2Iceland31204315
3Portugal30304403
4Austria301214-31
