Irish Football

Crusaders know I want to leave - Whyte
Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte is hoping his future will become clearer in the "next few weeks" as considers a move away from Seaview.
West Brom defender Jonny Evans says the players want caretaker coach Darren Moore to stay in the job beyond the end of the season.
Newry City boss Darren Mullen says his team will go to Carrick Rangers with confidence in the Premiership play-off second leg.
Cliftonville manager Barry Gray is backing his players to qualify for the Europa League despite their Irish Cup final defeat by Coleraine.
Joel Taggart and Chris Morgan review the final round of the Irish Premiership as Crusaders are crowned champions on the last day of the season.
Watch highlights of Coleraine's 3-1 Irish Cup final success over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.
Pictures from the National Stadium at Windsor Park as Coleraine beat Cliftonville in the 2017/18 Irish Cup final.
A year after Neil Lennon promised to make them a top-flight force to be reckoned with, Chris McLaughlin sees them prove it against Celtic.
Belgium team manager Roberto Martinez replies to 10-year-old football fan's letter with online video.
Linfield Ladies target a third consecutive title in a new look Women's Premiership with less teams but more games in 2018.
As a new chapter of the Brandywell story begins, players will finally compete on a level playing field.
The labyrinthine Nations League will open up a route to the European Championship for weaker teams, but end the cynical 'gaming' of Fifa rankings.
What does it take to unearth a football genius? BBC iWonder investigates.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crusaders
|38
|28
|7
|3
|106
|38
|68
|91
|2
|Coleraine
|38
|26
|11
|1
|76
|31
|45
|89
|3
|Glenavon
|38
|19
|12
|7
|85
|52
|33
|69
|4
|Linfield
|38
|20
|7
|11
|72
|45
|27
|67
|5
|Cliftonville
|38
|20
|5
|13
|68
|45
|23
|65
|6
|Ballymena United
|38
|14
|6
|18
|53
|65
|-12
|48
|7
|Glentoran
|38
|14
|9
|15
|52
|52
|0
|51
|8
|Dungannon Swifts
|38
|13
|6
|19
|42
|62
|-20
|45
|9
|Ards
|38
|12
|4
|22
|42
|74
|-32
|40
|10
|Warrenpoint Town
|38
|8
|6
|24
|52
|86
|-34
|30
|11
|Carrick Rangers
|38
|6
|5
|27
|31
|78
|-47
|23
|12
|Ballinamallard United
|38
|5
|8
|25
|38
|89
|-51
|23