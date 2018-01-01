Discover Brain Boosters for active learning
See a list of all the numeracy and literacy Brain Booster videos that help get children moving while they learn.
See a list of all the numeracy and literacy Brain Booster videos that help get children moving while they learn.
Find songs and routines to get children up, moving and learning the times tables.
Sign up to the Super Movers' newsletter to know about the latest video releases, get exciting news and information about upcoming Super Movers events and hear from other teachers.
Learn how to calculate percentages with Mildred Hubble.
Learn about apostrophes with The Dumping Ground's Sasha and Tyler.
Track and celebrate your school's Super Moves with certificates, stickers and totalisers.
Find out how to become a Super Mover school, what to expect from the campaign and how to get involved.
Test your knowledge and see how much you know about the benefits of physical activity.
Want to be in with a chance for the Premier League Trophy, or Scottish Professional Football League Premiership Trophy if you are in Scotland, to visit your school?
Hear from teachers on the benefits and uses of Super Movers in the classroom.
Find all the Scottish Method times tables in one place and become a Super Mover!
Brain Boosters are curriculum-linked song and movement routines designed to be used in the classroom or by all the family at home.
Check out our Just for Fun videos featuring Alex Scott and stars of CBBC's The Next Step. More exclusive videos will be released soon.
Premier League Primary Stars inspires girls and boys aged 5-11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field. Teaching materials cover subjects from English and Maths to PSHE and PE, with free-to-download activity ideas, worksheets, lesson plans, fun assemblies and exclusive videos.
Brand new animations and activities for Maths, English, Science and History.
Find songs and routines to get children up, moving and learning the times tables.