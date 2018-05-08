Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Swansea set for crucial relegation clash
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Swansea City and Southampton.
Ex-Chelsea coaches Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix face new allegations of racially abusing young players in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
Swansea City's Connor Roberts says he cannot dwell on personal emotions as he battles for his hometown club's Premier League status.
The Marriott in Swansea cancelled the booking of Mark Hughes' team following an outbreak last week.
Cardiff Blues back row Josh Navidi says Cardiff City's promotion to the Premier League is "massive for Welsh football".
Will Gareth Bale be leaving Real Madrid this summer and if so who could sign him? BBC Sport Wales looks at the statistics and speaks to the experts.
After winning promotion to League One, Luton Town's Welsh boss Nathan Jones talks to BBC Sport Wales about his faith and ambitions of coaching his country.
Mika Chunuonsee was born to a Welsh mother and Thai father and has become a football star in the land his father.
All you need to know about promotion, relegation and qualification for Europe in England and Scotland's top football leagues.
Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts wants to achieve promotion and "sustained success" in his first managerial role with Wrexham.
Full results from the 2017-18 JD Welsh Cup as Connah's Quay beat Aberystwyth Town in the final.
As Wales prepare for the China Cup final, BBC Sport Wales finds out how Gareth Bale has become a huge hit for Chinese fans.
She has a Twitter following of 42 million and is estimated to be worth almost $3 billion, but did you know Oprah Winfrey is also a Swansea City supporter?
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Saints
|32
|23
|5
|4
|83
|32
|51
|74
|2
|Bangor City
|32
|19
|3
|10
|49
|32
|17
|60
|3
|Connah's Quay Nomads
|32
|17
|6
|9
|46
|29
|17
|57
|4
|Bala Town
|32
|15
|4
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|49
|5
|Cefn Druids
|32
|12
|8
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|44
|6
|Cardiff MU
|32
|12
|7
|13
|46
|41
|5
|43
|7
|Barry Town
|32
|16
|5
|11
|39
|31
|8
|53
|8
|Newtown
|32
|12
|4
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|40
|9
|Aberystwyth Town
|32
|10
|7
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|37
|10
|Llandudno FC
|32
|9
|9
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|11
|Carmarthen
|32
|8
|5
|19
|35
|62
|-27
|29
|12
|Prestatyn Town
|32
|4
|7
|21
|27
|67
|-40
|19