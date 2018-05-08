Womens Football

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Massey-Ellis gets Champions League nod
England's Sian Massey-Ellis is appointed as an assistant referee for the Women's Champions League final on 24 May.
Birmingham City Ladies captain Kerys Harrop agrees a new two-year deal with the WSL 1 club.
Salford City, the football club owned by ex-Manchester United players, will have a women's team from next season.
Voting for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 is now closed - but check out the five contenders.
Chelsea's Ramona Bachmann and Fran Kirby, who both scored in the 3-1 win over Arsenal, give their thoughts on winning the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Meet Joseph Chamberlain College girls - the FA People's Cup futsal team inspiring Muslim women to take up football.
As he prepares for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, Joe Montemurro talks about the "surreal" job of managing Arsenal Women.
Phil Neville did not start his England reign by winning a trophy but the experience he got from the SheBelieves Cup was the next best thing, says Rachel Brown-Finnis.
Afghanistan women's coach Kelly Lindsey tells the BBC about the "unique" nature of a job which means all matches and training camps are held overseas.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|14
|10
|2
|2
|42
|14
|28
|32
|2
|Chelsea Ladies
|14
|9
|5
|0
|35
|9
|26
|32
|3
|Reading Women
|16
|8
|4
|4
|36
|17
|19
|28
|4
|Arsenal Women
|15
|8
|4
|3
|28
|16
|12
|28
|5
|B'ham City Ladies
|15
|8
|2
|5
|25
|15
|10
|26
|6
|Liverpool Ladies
|15
|8
|1
|6
|27
|21
|6
|25
|7
|Sunderland Ladies
|15
|4
|1
|10
|12
|35
|-23
|13
|8
|Bristol City Women
|15
|4
|1
|10
|10
|39
|-29
|13
|9
|Everton Ladies
|15
|3
|2
|10
|16
|23
|-7
|11
|10
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|14
|0
|2
|12
|0
|42
|-42
|2
To celebrate this year's FA People's Cup, England stars Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.
A girls hockey team entered the FA People's Cup for a bit of fun, but ended up winning their category.