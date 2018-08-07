Force India: Formula 1 team to come out of administration

Force India are currently sixth in the constructors' standings

F1 team Force India have agreed a deal to come out of administration, saving all 405 jobs at their Silverstone base.

The team's management, backed by a consortium of investors led by Lawrence Stroll, have secured the future of the team.

Force India was placed in administration in July.

The team's driver Sergio Perez said he started administration proceedings in order to fend off a winding-up petition from another creditor.

Canadian billionaire Stroll is the father of Williams F1 driver Lance.

Force India chief operations officer Otmar Szafnauer, along with his senior management team, worked with the administrator to find investors able to secure the long-term future of the business.

"This outcome secures the future of the Force India team in Formula 1 and will allow our team of racers to compete to our full potential," said Szafnauer.

"I am delighted that we have the support of a consortium of investors who believe in us as a team and who see the considerable business potential that Force India has within F1 now and in the future."

Three of Formula 1's biggest names - McLaren, Williams and Renault - have been concerned about a potential sale to Stroll.

The teams are worried that Force India, which uses Mercedes engines, could effectively became a Mercedes 'B' team.