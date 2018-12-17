Michael Schumacher: Ferrari launch exhibition to celebrate F1 legend's 50th birthday

Michael Schumacher won five of his record seven F1 titles with Ferrari

Ferrari will launch a Michael Schumacher exhibition on his 50th birthday in January at their headquarters in Italy.

The German, who won a record seven world championships, secured five of his titles with Ferrari before retiring from racing in 2012.

He suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

The exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will open on 3 January 2019.

"Michael has a special place in the history of Ferrari," a statement read.

"The rooms of the museum are decorated with images from the unforgettable years that the seven-time world champion gave to all at Ferrari."