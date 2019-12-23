Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver signs new five-year contract until 2024

Charles Leclerc won two races in his first season with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has signed a new five-year contract with Ferrari until 2024.

The 22-year-old from Monaco had a successful first season racing for the Italian outfit after replacing Kimi Raikkonen for the 2019 season.

He won back-to-back races in Belgium and Italy on his way to finishing fourth in the overall driver standings, ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

"I'm so grateful to be driving for such a team. I've learnt so much during this first year," said Leclerc on Twitter.

"It is a great starting point to build a strong relationship for the years ahead."

Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 but made his Formula 1 debut with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team in the 2018 season, finishing 13th in the standings with 39 points from 21 races.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto added: "With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons.

"Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our academy."