Bernie Ecclestone talks to BBC Sport's Jake Humphrey about upcoming changes to the calendar, nodding in agreement when asked if a new Grand Prix in South Africa could be on the cards.

The Formula 1 boss confirms that the Belgian race at Spa-Francorchamps will "probably" alternate each year with a new French Grand Prix to be held at a redeveloped Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet.

Ecclestone also implies that the addition of the New Jersey and Russian races to the calendar in 2013 and 2014 will likely mean two European races are removed from the schedule, but expresses some doubt about whether the American track will be ready in time.

