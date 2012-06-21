Grand Prix stats dummy

From the section

Event info box

Venue: Silverstone Date: 21 June 2012 Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Watford 1 Almunia Substituted for Bond at 45' minutes

19 Faraoni

18 Pudil

6 Ekstrand

33 Nosworthy Substituted for Fabbrini at 56' minutes

27 Cassetti Booked at 10mins

29 Thorne

8 McEachran

15 Acuna Caballero Substituted for Mensah at 79' minutes

11 Forestieri

7 Battocchio Substitutes 3 Bellerín

20 Fabbrini

23 Santos Da Silva

26 Mensah

28 Smith

30 Bond

32 O'Nien Bolton 24 Lonergan

17 McNaughton

15 Baptiste

6 Spearing

4 Mills

5 Ream

18 Danns Substituted for Hall at 90+5' minutes

44 Kamara

10 Beckford Booked at 15mins Substituted for Ngog at 85' minutes

21 Pratley Substituted for Moritz at 75' minutes

27 Lee Substitutes 7 Eagles

9 Ngog

11 Hall

12 Knight

14 Moritz

31 Wheater

37 Lee-Barrett Referee : Brendan Malone Attendance : 15,247 Match Stats Live Text Match ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. Substitution Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Robert Hall replaces Neil Danns. Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua McEachran. Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti. Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti. Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand. Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Thorne following a set piece situation. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers). Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil. Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ngog. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury. Delay in match Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury. Foul by George Thorne (Watford). Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Ngog replaces Jermaine Beckford. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers). Offside, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers). Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kevin McNaughton tries a through ball, but Neil Danns is caught offside. Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Bernard Mensah replaces Javier Acuña. Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil. Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Moritz. Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Watford). Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Darren Pratley. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury. Attempt blocked. Cristian Battocchio (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex Baptiste. Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni. Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford). Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers). Show more updates goal

