Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher hails his "very special" pole position lap at the Monaco Grand Prix, despite having to start from sixth place after a grid penalty.

The seven-time world champion, who recently said his performances have not been "good enough" this season, beat Red Bull's Mark Webber by 0.08 seconds.

But despite having to start from sixth after being penalised for his clash with Bruno Senna at the Spanish Grand Prix, Schumacher hopes to claim his first Formula 1 victory on Sunday since the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.