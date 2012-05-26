Schumacher on 'very special' lap

Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher hails his "very special" pole position lap at the Monaco Grand Prix, despite having to start from sixth place after a grid penalty.

The seven-time world champion, who recently said his performances have not been "good enough" this season, beat Red Bull's Mark Webber by 0.08 seconds.

But despite having to start from sixth after being penalised for his clash with Bruno Senna at the Spanish Grand Prix, Schumacher hopes to claim his first Formula 1 victory on Sunday since the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

Top videos

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez

Video

Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France

Video

Newcastle formation 'surprised' Sarri

Video

Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson

Video

Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp

Top Stories