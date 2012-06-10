Jenson Button reveals he "hasn't got a clue" why he was so slow in the Canadian Grand Prix after finishing down in 16th position.

The 2009 world champion is unable to pinpoint why he was consistently slower than the leaders' pace, refusing to blame tyre degradation as a reason for his disappointing weekend.

Button came from last to win in 2011 but suffered the indignity of being lapped by his team-mate as Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory - and the lead in the drivers' championship.

