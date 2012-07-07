British GP: Alonso takes pole at soaking wet Silverstone

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Silverstone

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments153

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso took his first pole position for nearly two years as he beat Red Bull's Mark Webber at the British Grand Prix.

In a thrilling wet session, which was interrupted for an hour and a half for torrential rain, Alonso beat Webber by just 0.047 seconds.

Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher was third with Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel fourth and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

Hamilton's team-mate Jenson Button will start in 16th.

It was a tough session for the McLaren duo, who will have it all to do on Sunday as they bid to give the home fans a first British winner at Silverstone since 2008.

"It was difficult, it always is in qualifying in the wet," said Hamilton.

"We really struggled in Q3, the tyres wouldn't switch on."

Ferrari's Felipe Massa was fifth ahead of Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen and Williams's Pastor Maldonado.

There was controversy aplenty as Alonso, the world championship leader, was given a lifeline by a decision to stop the second session with six minutes to go at a time when both Ferrari drivers were not in a position to get into the top 10 shoot-out.

And when the session did restart, Alonso only just made it through with his final lap, set when there were yellow caution flags at the penultimate corner.

But race officials decided not to punish him as he did not set his fastest time in that final sector and they felt it was clear he slowed down sufficiently.

Once into the top 10, Alonso won a thrilling battle with Webber to take pole for the first time since the 2010 Singapore Grand Prix.

Veteran commentator Murray Walker, working as a pundit for the BBC, said: "People query whether Fernando Alonso is the best driver in F1 - I don't, and he has just proved it again."

Two-time world champion Alonso said: "No secret. Its tricky conditions for anyone. You have to be calm in some difficult moments.

"In Q2 we were on the red flag in positions 15 and 16 Felipe and me. We went though and then in Q3 [it was a] difficult choice between inter and full wet and then when we saw everyone on the inter we relax a little and put a lap together.

"It was not easy. To complete a lap with no huge mistakes is not easy in these conditions. [I'm] Happy to be on pole after nearly two years. In these conditions the qualifying is probably the least important of the year but obviously for visibility it is always better to be on pole."

Second-placed Mark Webber said: "It was a very tight session. You don't know how it's going, you just focus on yourself.

"In a session like this, it's a huge amount down to the driver to get comfortable in the car. It was nip and tuck with Fernando to get pole."

The second knock-out session was stopped with six minutes and 19 seconds remaining because the conditions were too dangerous to continue.

Ferrari survived a tactical error - rain started to fall more heavily between the first and second sessions but they decided to send their drivers out on the 'intermediate' tyres with shallower treads, rather than the 'extreme' wets.

The decision backfired - by the time Alonso, and Massa fitted the wet tyres the track was much wetter than at the start of the session.

Massa and Alonso were down in 15th and 16th positions when the second session was stopped.

Meanwhile, Button's nightmare recent run continued after he was knocked out in the damp first session after struggling to find grip in the slippery conditions.

The Englishman had looked uncomfortable throughout the first session, hovering around the drop zone.

He came in to fit a fresh set of intermediate tyres in time to do one flying lap at the end of the session.

He was on course to easily make it into the top 17 - which would have knocked out Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg - but slowed in the final sector.

There were yellow caution flags as a result of Timo Glock's Marussia spinning on the pit straight but Button said the conditions had got worse at the very end of the lap.

"Yellows but also it got wetter," he said. "I gained 1.8 seconds up to then. It wouldn't have just got me in, it would have put me quickest lap time. It's a pity but definitely wasn't meant to be.

"The only good thing is that I'll have more tyres in the race. These guys are going to be running around for two more sessions, and it's going to be wet tomorrow.

"So, 18th, but I'll have better tyres. But the race will be difficult."

He said he could not get heat into the front tyres - a problem that has been afflicting him on and off for several races.

Button has slipped to eighth in the championship, 62 points behind Alonso, after scoring only six points in the last five races.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

153 comments

  • No idea what's going on with Button, those who insist that he's a bad driver who was 'lucky' in 2009 are probably the same idiots who think Murray had an easy route to the Wimbledon final just because Nadal went out early. He was imperious in the opening race but he's struggled ever since, this is easily his worst run of form since 2008 and it's hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Wet weather racing is fast becoming extinct in F1. Every time all you hear is the drivers whining on the team radio. Similar conditions at Sachsenring for the Moto GP, but they just get on with it and complete the qualifying.
    No doubt when it rains tomorrow, most of the race will be spent behind the safety car, until the racing line is virtually dry. Proper wet races can be consigned to history

  • Absolute joke- health and safety gone mad again. F1 is quickly descending into a dry weather only sport. A few years back that would never had been stopped and if you do stop it, then at least wait to the end of Q2. 100% agree with Gary Anderson- for those that made poor strategic calls in the initial part of Q2 like ferrari, its tough.

  • Why the conspiracy theories? Red flags are there to stop the session because track conditions are not safe for driver or marshal. Sector 3 was a lake just before it was red flagged.

    This is same as when a driver crashes and the session is stopped. Should Jordan and co. cry about the session restarting then too? After all, some banked their lap early!

    These are regulations not favouratism!

  • after qualy most of the drivers said the red flag was the right descision.hamilton asked for the red as well and he was p2.alonso and ferrari did nothing wrong, he didnt do a pb final sector so slowed enough.lewis fans need to start blaming mclaren and whitmarsh instead of everyone else. hoping for alo,sch,ham podium

  • Why everyone bashing Ferrari? Mclaren/Hamilton asked for qualifying to be stopped as well. Hamilton is an immense driver but it's clear Alonso is the best driver at this moment in time, quite frankly if he was in a Mclaren/Red bull he'd have the title sewn up by now.

  • My God the exremely biased views on here, Alonso commited no crime in Q2, the rules say you must slow down which he did, it does not say that you must slow down to a crawl. Going slower and being slow are two different things.

  • Id, like to mention that Alonso remembered María de Villota. A wonderfull, brave, nice and sport woman that already is fighting for her life.

  • Commenting on "the opinionated", I would like to get your facts right. After Fernando called for the red flag in Q2, Lewis (known for liking the wet), also called for red flags as he said he nearly collided with Kobayashi in his lap. Hence, your statement that F!A issued the red flag due to Fernando is flawed.
    The blog also stated that Fernando slowed down sufficiently for the yellow flag.

  • Of course there's no posts here referring to Williams benefiting from the red flag. It's only possible to criticise Ferrari.

    It's going to be hilarious to see all the reactions if Alonso wins the title this season!

    How many more excuses do people want to come up with as to why he finds himself at the front?

  • I was driving back from watching Wimbledon on the M40 at lunchtime today near Silverstone when the heavens opened. Everybody dropped to 25/30 and it was still scary. The thought of driving any vehicle in those conditions was daft but trying to drive at 200mph is not just stupid but suicidal. Maybe some on here have a death wish but for others. Cowards.

  • I totally echo all the comments about EJ. It seems obvious to me that without the red flag drivers would stay out and push their luck.

    What would it take for EJ to see the stupidity of his comments? maybe a car crashing and another one crashing into it and taking out a marshal trying to assist?

  • Eddie Jordan said they should have finished Q2 with the drivers deciding whether they think it is safe to go out or not. He then made the ridiculous comment that they should then wait until the condition were better for Q3. Going on his previous statements logic Q3 shouldn't have been delayed and have gone ahead in bad conditions and the drivers then decide whether to go out or not. Contradiction?

  • @59 so you question Murray Walker? Who is better than Alonso? Really in that Ferrari which was a dog of a car. Who is better than Alonso and why?

  • There wasn't controversy for most of us. Eddie Jordan disingenuously suggesting Ferrari favouritism when clearly other drivers suggested conditions were to poor to continue, was not needed.

    Given improving track conditions, it would have been difficult not to go faster, given the improving track conditions, regardless of backing off for the yellow which he appeared to do anyway.

    Poor article

  • I think it was the right decision to halt qualifying; it was unsafe to continue. The drivers would have continued had it not been halted and somebody could have been hurt. You may argue that it's their choice, but if you look back at the bad old days and the dangers they used to put themselves in, it's clear they have no self-preservation instinct - somebody needs to protect them!

  • Typical Lewis fans blaming everyone else (especially the stewards)
    It was right to stop the session, if they hadn't and someone had crashed people would have said it should have been stopped and the other option was the drivers sitting in the garage for 6 minutes (causing people to moan again)
    Alonso may have slowed down in S3, but had gone that fast in S1 and S2, he still got faster than Paul

  • The drivers make requests because they are allowed to have a say these days and it's the media frenzy after a serious accident, that causes the stewards and FIA to err on the side of caution. Nothing to do with favours or soft drivers.

  • Media & Jenson say "unlucky with rain and yellows", so what about the previous half dozen laps on same conditions as everyone else? And what about the previous half dozen gp's?

    And Lewis goes "I did the maximum for the car", after losing nearly a second of his fastest lap taking Club completely sideways, go stick Alonso's lines on the dvd old chap and learn.

  • Even Lewis was on the radio in q2 calling for it to be stopped not just Alonso

Top Stories