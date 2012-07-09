Pundits on Perez-Maldonado crash

Sergio Perez has described rival Pastor Maldonado as "dangerous" and "stupid" after a collision forced him out of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Sauber's Perez tried to pass Maldonado around the outside of Brooklands, but the Williams driver lost control underbraking and slide into Perez.

"He's a very dangerous driver and he can hurt someone," Perez, 22, said.

Asked if he would alter his approach, Maldonado said: "No, because I think I have been unlucky."

The race stewards handed Maldonado a 10,000 euro fine (up to £8,000) and a reprimand after assessing the footage after the race.

This is not the first time Venezuelan Maldonado has attracted controversy this season. In Australia, he collided with Romain Grosjean early in the race, forcing the Lotus driver out.

In Monaco he was handed a 10-place grid penalty when he appeared to deliberately veer towards Perez at the Portier corner and the two banged wheels.

Analysis Eddie Jordan BBC F1 chief analyst "I don't think the incident today was that bad but we're talking about this because of his previous form. He has had incidents in Australia, Monaco and Valencia. You can't keep doing that. What would I do if I was team boss? Well you don't want to quell [his determination], you don't want to dampen it but you do need to control it."

At the European GP in Valencia The Venezuelan was given a post-race drive-through penalty of 20 seconds after colliding with Lewis Hamilton and sending the McLaren driver into the barriers.

The latest clash between the two occurred when they returned to the Silverstone track having pitted. Mexican Perez retired instantly while Maldonado continued after pitting for repairs but finished well out of the points in 16th.

When asked whether other drivers were concerned about Maldonado's driving, Perez said: "Yeah everybody has concerns about him. He is a driver who does not respect [others]. Doesn't he know we are risking our lives? He's just a stupid driver."

"Pastor is a driver who doesn't respect other drivers," added Perez. "It's a matter of fact. He should have given me enough space not to crash but he tried to push me all the way to the outside.

"I don't understand the way he is driving. I hope the stewards can do something because the last three or four races he has done something to someone.

"It's not the first time he has damaged my weekend. He did the same with Lewis [Hamilton] in Valencia and they just gave him a drive-through which I think is not enough. He will never learn if they don't do something."

Season so far: in numbers 5 - Pastor Maldonado collected his fifth penalty of the season in Valencia, the second for a driving infringement while the other three were for a gearbox change. One more will bring him equal with Lewis Hamilton who was given a record six in 2011.

Maldonado responded: "Sergio can say what he wants. This is racing.

"It was a very disappointing moment. I was coming out of the pit with cold tyres. I was on the inside of the corner, so the corner was mine. Sergio was on outside trying to take the position from me.

"I tried to defend and lost the rear of the car on corner entry and we bumped tyres. It was an unlucky race for me and that is it."

When asked whether he'll speak to Perez about the incident, Maldonado replied: "Will I speak to him? If I see him, yes, why not?"