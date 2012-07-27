McLaren's Lewis Hamilton tops the timings in the second practice session at the Hungaroring, ahead of Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Bruno Senna is a surprise third-fastest for Williams, with the Ferrari duo of Felipe Massa and world championship leader Fernando Alonso fourth and fifth, while Michael Schumacher crashes his Mercedes after being caught out in wet conditions.

Hamilton will be hoping to convert his speed into a podium finish at the Hungaroring, after taking just four points from three races since his only win of the season so far in Canada.

