Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen becomes the eighth driver to win in 2012 as he claims victory in a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Finn inherited the lead when Lewis Hamilton's McLaren retired, and held off Ferrari's Fernando Alonso to win his first race since the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel finished third despite starting from the pit lane, although his lead over Alonso has been reduced to 10 points with two races remaining.

