Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button welcome the return of F1 to the United States and explain why the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, is such a great track.

Button believes the purpose-built F1 circuit will showcase the sport well to a new audience, but both drivers have only experienced it in the McLaren simulator.

Hamilton won the last US Grand Prix in Speedway, Indiana in 2007, and hopes he can defend that honour this weekend.

Available to UK users only.