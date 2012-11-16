Sebastian Vettel praises the "fun" Circuit of the Americas after setting the top time in both of Friday's practice sessions ahead of the inaugural race in Austin.

The reigning world champion reveals the slippery circuit was "like driving on ice" initially before cars laid down more rubber and grip levels improved, with team-mate Mark Webber adding the track "has got a bit of everything".

Vettel can join Michael Schumacher, who won successive titles between 2000 and 2004, and 1954 to 1957 champion Juan Manuel Fangio as only the third man in history to win the championship in three successive seasons in Sunday's Grand Prix.

