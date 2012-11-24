Lewis Hamilton takes pole position in his final race for McLaren at Formula 1's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton will share the front row with team-mate Jenson Button, with title contenders Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso starting the race at Interlagos from fourth and eighth respectively.

Ferrari's Alonso is 13 points behind Vettel and must finish on the podium to have any chance of overhauling the Red Bull driver, who in turn must finish fourth or better in Sunday's Grand Prix to seal his third successive world championship.

