2012 F1 calendar

Full details of all 20 Grands Prix listed on the 2012 Formula 1 calendar

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne, 16-18 March

2012 race report

More on the Australian GP from formula1.com

Malaysian Grand Prix

Sepang, 23-25 March

2012 race report

More on the Malaysian GP from formula1.com

Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai, 13-15 April

2012 race report

More on the Chinese GP from formula1.com

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, 20-22 April

2012 race report

More on the Bahrain GP from formula1.com

Spanish Grand Prix

Live on BBC TV, radio and online

2012 race report

More on the Spanish GP from formula1.com

Monaco Grand Prix

Live on BBC TV, radio and online

2012 race report

More on the Monaco GP from formula1.com

Canadian Grand Prix

Extended highlights on BBC TV and website, live on 5 live

2012 race report

More on the Canadian GP from formula1.com

European Grand Prix

Live on BBC TV, radio and online

2012 race report

More on the European GP from formula1.com

British Grand Prix

Silverstone, 6-8 July

2012 race report

More on the British GP from formula1.com

German Grand Prix

Hockenheim, 20-22 July

2012 race report

More on the German GP from formula1.com

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring, 27-29 July

2012 race report

More on the Hungarian GP from formula1.com

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps, 31 August - 2 September

2012 race report

More on the Belgian GP from formula1.com

Italian Grand Prix

Monza, 7-9 September

2012 race report

More on the Italian GP from formula1.com

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore, 21-23 September

2012 race report

More on the Singapore GP from formula1.com

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, 5-7 October

2012 race report

More on the Japanese GP from formula1.com

Korean Grand Prix

Yeongam, 12-14 October

2012 race report

More on the South Korean Grand Prix from formula1.com

Indian Grand Prix

New Delhi, 26-28 October

2012 race report

More on the Indian GP from formula1.com

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina, 2-4 November

2012 race report

More on the Abu Dhabi GP from formula1.com

United States Grand Prix

Austin, 16-18 November

2012 race report

More on the United States GP from formula1.com

Brazilian Grand Prix

Interlagos, 23-25 November

2012 Race report

More on the Brazilian GP from formula1.com