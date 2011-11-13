2012 F1 calendar
Full details of all 20 Grands Prix listed on the 2012 Formula 1 calendar
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne, 16-18 March
Malaysian Grand Prix
Sepang, 23-25 March
Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai, 13-15 April
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir, 20-22 April
Spanish Grand Prix
Live on BBC TV, radio and online
Monaco Grand Prix
Live on BBC TV, radio and online
Canadian Grand Prix
Extended highlights on BBC TV and website, live on 5 live
European Grand Prix
Live on BBC TV, radio and online
British Grand Prix
Silverstone, 6-8 July
German Grand Prix
Hockenheim, 20-22 July
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, 27-29 July
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, 31 August - 2 September
Italian Grand Prix
Monza, 7-9 September
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore, 21-23 September
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka, 5-7 October
Korean Grand Prix
Yeongam, 12-14 October
Indian Grand Prix
New Delhi, 26-28 October
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina, 2-4 November
United States Grand Prix
Austin, 16-18 November
Brazilian Grand Prix
Interlagos, 23-25 November