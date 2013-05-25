Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton plays down his chances of victory at the Monaco Grand Prix despite qualifying second, insisting it will be "very difficult to overtake".

The 2008 world champion set the fastest lap towards the end of the session, but was then pipped by his team-mate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton says Mercedes "might have a better chance" of winning their first race of 2013 in Monaco, after recent problems with their race pace this season.

