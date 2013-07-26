Inside F1 from Hungarian GP practice

Lee McKenzie is joined by Williams development driver Susie Wolff, as Inside F1 looks back at Friday's practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull secured a one-two in both P1 and P2 at the Hungaroring, with reigning champion Sebastian Vettel beating team-mate Mark Webber in both sessions.

Wolff also reveals how her F1 test debut went, after taking part in the "young-driver" test with her Williams team at Silverstone last week.

Available to UK users only.

