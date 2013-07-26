Lee McKenzie is joined by Williams development driver Susie Wolff, as Inside F1 looks back at Friday's practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull secured a one-two in both P1 and P2 at the Hungaroring, with reigning champion Sebastian Vettel beating team-mate Mark Webber in both sessions.

Wolff also reveals how her F1 test debut went, after taking part in the "young-driver" test with her Williams team at Silverstone last week.

