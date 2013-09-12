Former McLaren team-mates David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen reunite to race some of the team's iconic cars.

Double world champion Hakkinen reacquaints himself with his own 1998 title-winning McLaren, while Coulthard takes a spin in 1988's all-dominant MP4/4 and Lewis Hamilton's 2008 championship-winning car.

McLaren are celebrating their 50th anniversary in Formula 1. The Woking-based team have won 182 grands prix, eight constructors' championships and 12 drivers' titles.

